CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Gary Merrill Sells 3,777 Shares

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) CFO Gary Merrill sold 3,777 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $405,612.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,304,361.31. This trade represents a 4.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Gary Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Gary Merrill sold 4,554 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $485,911.80.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Gary Merrill sold 4,560 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $479,256.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Gary Merrill sold 3,098 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $323,864.92.

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CommVault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVLT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.09. The company had a trading volume of 394,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 0.77. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $200.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.79.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $311.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommVault Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 43.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 243 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 2,950.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CommVault Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim cut their price target on CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CommVault Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CommVault Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommVault Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CommVault Systems

CommVault Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

Further Reading

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