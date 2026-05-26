CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Sells $485,911.80 in Stock

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $485,911.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 72,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,765,092.50. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Gary Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Gary Merrill sold 3,777 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $405,612.03.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Gary Merrill sold 4,560 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $479,256.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Gary Merrill sold 3,098 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $323,864.92.

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CommVault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $108.09. 394,000 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,406. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.79. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $200.68.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $311.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $306.71 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 51.64%. CommVault Systems's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CommVault Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CommVault Systems from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.00.

View Our Latest Report on CVLT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommVault Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,830,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CommVault Systems by 9.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,053 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,778 shares of the software maker's stock worth $72,261,000 after buying an additional 217,557 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,284 shares of the software maker's stock worth $22,330,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 2,215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

Further Reading

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