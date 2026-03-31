Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (NYSE:SBS - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.5520, with a volume of 595325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBS shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research raised Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.60 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Stock Up 3.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business's 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (NYSE:SBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.4772 dividend. This represents a yield of 55.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp's dividend payout ratio is 4.57%.

Institutional Trading of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp by 246.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (SABESP) is a Brazilian utility that provides water supply and wastewater collection and treatment services. As the principal sanitation company serving the state of São Paulo, SABESP operates a wide range of infrastructure spanning water capture, treatment plants, distribution networks and sewage systems. The company’s activities support residential, commercial and industrial customers and are focused on delivering potable water, ensuring water quality and expanding access to sanitation services.

SABESP’s service offering includes the operation and maintenance of water treatment and sewage treatment facilities, network expansion and rehabilitation, meter reading and billing, customer service and environmental programs aimed at improving sewage treatment rates and protecting water resources.

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