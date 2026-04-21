Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, May 7th

Shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (NYSE:SBS - Free Report) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. The 5-1 split was recently announced. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get SBS alerts: Sign Up

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Stock Performance

NYSE:SBS opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $35.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (NYSE:SBS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.4772 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 55.0%. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp's payout ratio is 4.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.60 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company's stock.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (SABESP) is a Brazilian utility that provides water supply and wastewater collection and treatment services. As the principal sanitation company serving the state of São Paulo, SABESP operates a wide range of infrastructure spanning water capture, treatment plants, distribution networks and sewage systems. The company’s activities support residential, commercial and industrial customers and are focused on delivering potable water, ensuring water quality and expanding access to sanitation services.

SABESP’s service offering includes the operation and maintenance of water treatment and sewage treatment facilities, network expansion and rehabilitation, meter reading and billing, customer service and environmental programs aimed at improving sewage treatment rates and protecting water resources.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp wasn't on the list.

While Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here