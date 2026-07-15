Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Zacks Research

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (NYSE:SBS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $183.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.76. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $7.16.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (NYSE:SBS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 24.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp by 349.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,113 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 118,237 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,516 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,488 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp by 18.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,001 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp by 22.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,002,308 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 184,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company's stock.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (SABESP) is a Brazilian utility that provides water supply and wastewater collection and treatment services. As the principal sanitation company serving the state of São Paulo, SABESP operates a wide range of infrastructure spanning water capture, treatment plants, distribution networks and sewage systems. The company’s activities support residential, commercial and industrial customers and are focused on delivering potable water, ensuring water quality and expanding access to sanitation services.

SABESP’s service offering includes the operation and maintenance of water treatment and sewage treatment facilities, network expansion and rehabilitation, meter reading and billing, customer service and environmental programs aimed at improving sewage treatment rates and protecting water resources.

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