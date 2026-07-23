Compass Pathways (CMPS) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.3857) per share for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect Compass Pathways to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Compass Pathways Stock Down 2.1%

Compass Pathways stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. Compass Pathways has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of Compass Pathways

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Pathways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Pathways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Compass Pathways by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Compass Pathways from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Compass Pathways from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Compass Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compass Pathways in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Compass Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMPS

About Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways NASDAQ: CMPS is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, Compass Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

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