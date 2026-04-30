Compass Pathways (CMPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.59). On average, analysts expect Compass Pathways to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compass Pathways Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Compass Pathways has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Trading of Compass Pathways

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Compass Pathways by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,757,390 shares of the company's stock worth $60,426,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Pathways by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,930 shares of the company's stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Pathways by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,715,872 shares of the company's stock worth $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 774,090 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Compass Pathways by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,529,013 shares of the company's stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Pathways by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,156,012 shares of the company's stock worth $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CMPS. Compass Point set a $15.00 target price on Compass Pathways in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Compass Pathways from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Compass Pathways from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on Compass Pathways in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Compass Pathways in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Pathways presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMPS

Compass Pathways Company Profile

Compass Pathways NASDAQ: CMPS is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, Compass Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

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