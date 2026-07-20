Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Trading Down 5.5% - Here's Why

Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.6750. 2,908,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,804,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Compass Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Compass Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Compass Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compass Pathways in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore upgraded Compass Pathways from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Pathways presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.15.

View Our Latest Report on Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Pathways

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Pathways by 67.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Compass Pathways by 8,450.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Pathways by 1,354.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways NASDAQ: CMPS is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, Compass Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

Further Reading

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