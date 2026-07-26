Composecure (NYSE:GPGI) Rating Lowered to "Strong Sell" at Wall Street Zen

Composecure (NYSE:GPGI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GPGI. Zacks Research lowered Composecure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Composecure from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Composecure in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Composecure alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Composecure

Composecure Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of GPGI stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.84. Composecure has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75.

Composecure (NYSE:GPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Composecure will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Krishna Mikkilineni purchased 8,106 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.34 per share, with a total value of $100,028.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $133,321.36. This represents a 300.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Moriarty purchased 3,956 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $50,003.84. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 71,011 shares in the company, valued at $897,579.04. This trade represents a 5.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 105,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,734. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company's stock.

More Composecure News

Here are the key news stories impacting Composecure this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Kaplan Fox, Glancy Prongay, Schall, Robbins, Wolf Haldenstein, Rosen, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, Kessler Topaz, DJS Law Group, and Robbins Geller, announced or reminded investors about a class action lawsuit against GPGI tied to alleged securities fraud and a lead-plaintiff deadline in mid-September 2026. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Kaplan Fox, Glancy Prongay, Schall, Robbins, Wolf Haldenstein, Rosen, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, Kessler Topaz, DJS Law Group, and Robbins Geller, announced or reminded investors about a class action lawsuit against GPGI tied to alleged securities fraud and a lead-plaintiff deadline in mid-September 2026. Neutral Sentiment: GPGI announced that it will host its second-quarter 2026 earnings call on August 6, giving investors a near-term update on results and management commentary. Article Title

Composecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Composecure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Composecure wasn't on the list.

While Composecure currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here