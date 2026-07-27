Compugen (CGEN) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Compugen to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $1.2850 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Compugen had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 47.97%.The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. On average, analysts expect Compugen to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Compugen Price Performance

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $215.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. Compugen has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGEN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Compugen in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Compugen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Compugen from $13.00 to $5.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $5.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Compugen by 346.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 43,885 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 34,045 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,304 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 61,202 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Compugen by 10.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 197,875 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. NASDAQ: CGEN is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery company that leverages proprietary computational discovery platforms to identify novel immuno-oncology targets and biomarkers. The company combines large-scale biological datasets with machine learning algorithms to generate and validate new therapeutic and diagnostic candidates. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Compugen also maintains a presence in the United States to support its clinical development and commercial collaborations.

Compugen's predictive discovery engine scans complex biological systems in silico to reveal previously unrecognized pathways and immune checkpoints involved in cancer progression.

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