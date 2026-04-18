Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.54 and traded as high as $18.76. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 13,525 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $191.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 27.12%.The company had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Comstock Holding Companies

In other news, COO Timothy Steffan sold 9,740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $152,041.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,807,122.87. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 437.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,839 shares of the construction company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 2,573.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the construction company's stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company's stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc NASDAQ: CHCI is a diversified holding company that, through its primary operating subsidiary, focuses on the design, construction and operation of fiber optic network systems in the United States. The company delivers high-capacity connectivity solutions to broadband service providers, including dark fiber leasing, wavelength services, transport and last-mile connectivity. By partnering with carriers, cable operators and municipal entities, Comstock leverages its network infrastructure to support residential, commercial and institutional customers requiring scalable, reliable bandwidth.

Following the divestiture of its homebuilding division in 2013, Comstock has concentrated its capital and resources on expanding its fiber network footprint into select regional markets.

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