Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.400-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.72 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $20.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAG

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,305 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,842 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 43.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company's stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra's product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender's and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt's sauces, Orville Redenbacher's popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

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