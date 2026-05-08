Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:CON)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th.

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Concentra Group Holdings Parent Price Performance

CON stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $569.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.53 million. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 48.46%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent NYSE: CON is a Canada-based financial services holding company that specializes in serving Canadian credit unions and their members. Through its operating subsidiaries, the group provides wholesale funding, lending solutions and investment management services tailored to the unique needs of cooperative financial institutions. Concentra’s broad suite of offerings includes trust and custody services, mortgage investment products and equipment financing, all designed to support credit-union growth and stability.

In addition to wholesale funding and lending, Concentra Group Holdings Parent distributes life and general insurance products through affiliated insurance brokers and credit-union channels.

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