Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

CNXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Concentrix from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Concentrix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNXC

Insider Activity

In other Concentrix news, CFO Andre S. Valentine acquired 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 89,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,394.70. This trade represents a 2.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bruxelles Lambert Groupe sold 6,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $133,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,773,667 shares in the company, valued at $61,714,090.75. This trade represents a 68.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 6,011.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 224.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 532.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1,032.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 90.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 856 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of CNXC opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $62.14.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Concentrix had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 18.93%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Concentrix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.830-11.180 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Concentrix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.68%.

Trending Headlines about Concentrix

Here are the key news stories impacting Concentrix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Concentrix reported record second-quarter cash flow from operations of $258 million and adjusted free cash flow of $242 million, and management said iX Suite deals rose 400% year over year, signaling progress in its AI and software-related growth efforts.

Concentrix reported record second-quarter cash flow from operations of $258 million and adjusted free cash flow of $242 million, and management said iX Suite deals rose 400% year over year, signaling progress in its AI and software-related growth efforts. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still see upside despite trimming targets: Barrington Research and Robert W. Baird both reiterated outperform ratings while cutting price targets to $30, and Canaccord Genuity kept a bullish stance even after lowering its forecast.

Several analysts still see upside despite trimming targets: Barrington Research and Robert W. Baird both reiterated outperform ratings while cutting price targets to $30, and Canaccord Genuity kept a bullish stance even after lowering its forecast. Neutral Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, which implies a 5.7% annualized yield and may help support investor interest.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, which implies a 5.7% annualized yield and may help support investor interest. Negative Sentiment: Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.63 missed the $2.64 consensus estimate, and revenue of $2.46 billion came in slightly below expectations, reinforcing concerns that growth is slowing.

Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.63 missed the $2.64 consensus estimate, and revenue of $2.46 billion came in slightly below expectations, reinforcing concerns that growth is slowing. Negative Sentiment: Management also cut FY2026 and Q3 guidance below Wall Street forecasts, citing clients trimming spend; that downgrade to the outlook is the main reason the stock is under pressure.

Management also cut FY2026 and Q3 guidance below Wall Street forecasts, citing clients trimming spend; that downgrade to the outlook is the main reason the stock is under pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary pointed to margin pressure, weaker cash generation in some measures, and leverage concerns, which are adding to the selloff in CNXC shares.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Inc NASDAQ: CNXC is a global business services company specializing in customer engagement solutions and technology‐driven business process outsourcing. The firm’s offerings encompass customer care delivered across voice and digital channels, back‐office processing, analytics and consulting, and automated workflow management. By integrating proprietary platforms, strategic partnerships and advanced automation, Concentrix helps clients enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Its capabilities extend to digital marketing and technology implementation, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to optimize customer journeys.

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