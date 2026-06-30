Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Barrington Research

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $38.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Barrington Research's price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.29% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Concentrix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Concentrix from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $45.00 price objective on Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.00.

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Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of Concentrix stock traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.65. 2,656,678 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,117. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.01). Concentrix had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Concentrix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.830-11.180 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.770 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Concentrix will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bruxelles Lambert Groupe sold 6,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $133,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,773,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,714,090.75. This represents a 68.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre S. Valentine acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $69,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,489,394.70. This trade represents a 2.89% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 2,107.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 355,400 shares of the company's stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 339,301 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Concentrix by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 306,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 54,585 shares during the period. Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Concentrix by 146.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 697,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,075,000 after buying an additional 413,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Concentrix during the first quarter worth about $6,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company's stock.

Concentrix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Concentrix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Concentrix declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, implying a 5.7% annualized yield, which may support income-focused investors.

Concentrix declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, implying a 5.7% annualized yield, which may support income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record quarterly cash flow from operations and adjusted free cash flow, along with strong growth in iX Suite deals and an AI push that could help margins over time.

Management highlighted record quarterly cash flow from operations and adjusted free cash flow, along with strong growth in iX Suite deals and an AI push that could help margins over time. Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird lowered its price target on CNXC from $40 to $30 while keeping an outperform rating, signaling caution but still modest upside from current levels. Benzinga

Robert W. Baird lowered its price target on CNXC from $40 to $30 while keeping an outperform rating, signaling caution but still modest upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage note that the stock is reacting to the company’s revised guidance and earnings details, while the broader market tone was mixed to slightly positive in pre-market trading. Reuters article

Analysts and media coverage note that the stock is reacting to the company’s revised guidance and earnings details, while the broader market tone was mixed to slightly positive in pre-market trading. Negative Sentiment: CNXC missed second-quarter EPS and revenue estimates, with revenue of about $2.46 billion and EPS of $2.63 falling just short of expectations.

CNXC missed second-quarter EPS and revenue estimates, with revenue of about $2.46 billion and EPS of $2.63 falling just short of expectations. Negative Sentiment: The company cut FY2026 and Q3 guidance below Wall Street estimates, citing softer client spending and margin pressure, which is the main reason the stock is trading lower today.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Inc NASDAQ: CNXC is a global business services company specializing in customer engagement solutions and technology‐driven business process outsourcing. The firm’s offerings encompass customer care delivered across voice and digital channels, back‐office processing, analytics and consulting, and automated workflow management. By integrating proprietary platforms, strategic partnerships and advanced automation, Concentrix helps clients enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Its capabilities extend to digital marketing and technology implementation, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to optimize customer journeys.

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