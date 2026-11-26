Representative Robert Onder (Republican-Missouri) recently sold shares of Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA. In a filing disclosed on November 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Comcast stock on October 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES ACCT" account.

Representative Robert Onder also recently made the following trade(s):

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Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The stock's 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cable giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Comcast's payout ratio is currently 41.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,864,921 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $1,173,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,234 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,585,616 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $259,877,000 after acquiring an additional 227,452 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,634,612 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $209,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,361 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,556,013 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $164,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nykredit A S purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $185,237,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Onder

Bob Onder (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Missouri's 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Onder (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Missouri's 3rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Bob Onder earned a bachelor's degree in economics and biology from Washington University in St. Louis in 1983, an M.D. from Washington University School of Medicine in 1987, and a J.D. from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1993. His career experience includes working as a physician and running a small business.

About Comcast

Comcast is a media and technology company that provides broadband, video, wireless and voice services, primarily through its Xfinity brand. It also produces and distributes television programming, films and other content through NBCUniversal, and operates theme parks and streaming services. The company traces its roots to American Cable Systems, founded in 1963, and adopted the Comcast name in 1969. Comcast expanded beyond cable operations through its acquisition of NBCUniversal, completed in 2011, and its acquisition of Sky in 2018.

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