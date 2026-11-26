Representative Robert Onder (Republican-Missouri) recently sold shares of HP Inc. NYSE: HPQ. In a filing disclosed on November 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in HP stock on October 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES ACCT" account.

Representative Robert Onder also recently made the following trade(s):

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HP Stock Up 11.5%

HPQ stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. HP had a net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 923.05%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. HP's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.660-0.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from HP's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. HP's dividend payout ratio is 45.80%.

Institutional Trading of HP

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of HP by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 220,650 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 34,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HP by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,141,451 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $473,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,983 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 44.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 392,204 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $12,268,000 after buying an additional 120,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 31,572 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $1,014,092.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,008 shares in the company, valued at $257,216.96. This represents a 79.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,997 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $618,542.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 169 shares in the company, valued at $5,502.64. The trade was a 99.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Barclays raised their target price on HP from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered HP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $26.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HP

More HP News

Investors following HPQ have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: HP raised its quarterly dividend 3.3% to $0.31 per share, adding to shareholder returns. HP fiscal 2026 results and dividend increase

HP raised its quarterly dividend 3.3% to $0.31 per share, adding to shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings beat included a $0.15-per-share benefit from tariff refunds—more than HP had anticipated—so investors may question how much of the upside reflects ongoing operations. HP Stock Climbs as Tariff Refunds Lift Q4 Earnings Beat

The earnings beat included a $0.15-per-share benefit from tariff refunds—more than HP had anticipated—so investors may question how much of the upside reflects ongoing operations. Negative Sentiment: Margins remain under pressure: Q4 non-GAAP EPS fell 10.8% year over year, and Personal Systems’ operating margin declined to 3.0% from 5.8%. HP cited sharply higher memory and storage costs and a cautious view of demand; PC unit shipments were down 29%. HPQ Q4 Earnings Call Maps Out a PC Margin Recovery

About Representative Onder

Bob Onder (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Missouri's 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Onder (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Missouri's 3rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Bob Onder earned a bachelor's degree in economics and biology from Washington University in St. Louis in 1983, an M.D. from Washington University School of Medicine in 1987, and a J.D. from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1993. His career experience includes working as a physician and running a small business.

About HP

HP Inc. is a global technology company that develops and sells personal computing and printing products and services. Its offerings include laptops, desktop computers, workstations, displays, accessories and peripherals, as well as printers, printing supplies and related solutions for consumers, businesses and public-sector customers. The company organizes its business around Personal Systems and Printing. In addition to hardware, HP provides services and solutions such as device management and managed print services, and it offers technologies for commercial and industrial printing.

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