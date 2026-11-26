Representative Kevin Hern (Republican-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Intel Corporation NASDAQ: INTC. In a filing disclosed on November 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Intel stock on November 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "HERN FAMILY FOUNDATION" account.

Representative Kevin Hern also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Rockwell Automation NYSE: ROK on 11/17/2026.

on 11/17/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cummins NYSE: CMI on 11/16/2026.

on 11/16/2026. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Rockwell Automation NYSE: ROK on 11/16/2026.

on 11/16/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX on 11/10/2026.

on 11/10/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX on 11/10/2026.

on 11/10/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Accelleron Industries OTCMKTS: ACLLY on 11/10/2026.

on 11/10/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Eaton NYSE: ETN on 11/10/2026.

on 11/10/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of ASML NASDAQ: ASML on 11/9/2026.

on 11/9/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of ASML NASDAQ: ASML on 10/23/2026.

on 10/23/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX on 10/23/2026.

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Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.16. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The chip maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.56 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,326,623 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $26,850,560,000 after buying an additional 6,476,948 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $10,507,291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,507,164 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $7,875,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990,711 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 38,969,192 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,719,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Intel by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,724,362 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $4,429,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Lip Tan bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $9,709,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,464,669 shares in the company, valued at $94,808,024.37. The trade was a 11.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Latest Intel News

These are some of the INTC news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Intel’s foundry business reported 58% revenue growth and secured its first outside customer for its 18A process, offering evidence of progress in its manufacturing strategy. However, the financial contribution of the customer win remains uncertain. Blueprint to Profits: Intel’s Strategic Foundry Pivot

Intel’s foundry business reported 58% revenue growth and secured its first outside customer for its 18A process, offering evidence of progress in its manufacturing strategy. However, the financial contribution of the customer win remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Company-specific concerns include slowing PC demand and excess inventory, alongside a weaker fourth-quarter outlook and thin free cash flow. Intel’s foundry unit also remains loss-making, and management has indicated positive free cash flow next year may be difficult to achieve. Intel Stocks Drop 7.47% as GuruFocus Flags 48.7% Premium to GF Value

Company-specific concerns include slowing PC demand and excess inventory, alongside a weaker fourth-quarter outlook and thin free cash flow. Intel’s foundry unit also remains loss-making, and management has indicated positive free cash flow next year may be difficult to achieve. Negative Sentiment: New securities-class-action notices allege Intel misled investors about PC demand, inventory and AI-related prospects. The allegations are not proven, but the litigation adds uncertainty and reputational risk. Intel securities class action notice

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Intel from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intel

About Representative Hern

Kevin Hern (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 13, 2018. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hern (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Kevin Hern went into business as a McDonald's franchisee in 1999. He acquired 10 McDonald's franchises by 2012. He served on the McDonald's National Leadership Team for 13 years, including the tax policy team, the insurance corporation, and as chairman of the economics team. From 2011 to 2015, he was chairman of the finance committee of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is a semiconductor company that designs and manufactures processors and other technologies used in personal computers, data centers, and connected devices. Its products include Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors, graphics products, and hardware and software platforms for artificial intelligence, networking, and edge computing. The company also operates Intel Foundry, which provides semiconductor manufacturing and related services to Intel and external customers. Its work spans chip design, fabrication, packaging, and process technology.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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