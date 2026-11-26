Representative Robert Onder (Republican-Missouri) recently sold shares of Medtronic PLC NYSE: MDT. In a filing disclosed on November 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Medtronic stock on October 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES ACCT" account.

Representative Robert Onder also recently made the following trade(s):

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Medtronic Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of MDT opened at $96.14 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm's fifty day moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.940-6.000 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Medtronic

Investors following MDT have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Cardiovascular revenue grew 10.2%, with cardiac ablation sales up 58%. Medtronic also cited growth opportunities in its Hugo surgical robot and Symplicity system. MDT Q2 Earnings Call Details Outlook After MiniMed Split

Cardiovascular revenue grew 10.2%, with cardiac ablation sales up 58%. Medtronic also cited growth opportunities in its Hugo surgical robot and Symplicity system. Neutral Sentiment: RBC and UBS trimmed their targets modestly but kept Outperform and Buy ratings, respectively. The mixed revisions suggest analysts still see potential, while adjusting expectations. RBC Trims Price Target, Keeps Outperform Rating

RBC and UBS trimmed their targets modestly but kept Outperform and Buy ratings, respectively. The mixed revisions suggest analysts still see potential, while adjusting expectations. Negative Sentiment: Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.34 narrowly beat the $1.33 consensus, but revenue of $9.36 billion missed estimates of $9.48 billion. Management held FY27 guidance steady rather than raising it, and Q3 EPS guidance of $1.40–$1.42 came in below the $1.43 consensus; slower growth, China pressure and tougher comparisons add to investor concerns. Medtronic Posts Mixed Quarterly Results, Maintains Annual Forecast

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Kiil sold 1,483 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $138,882.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,950,718.90. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 277,866 shares in the company, valued at $26,397,270. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,203. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medtronic from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Medtronic from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,548,154 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $565,040,000 after purchasing an additional 73,678 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $399,480,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452,282 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $39,027,000 after purchasing an additional 71,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

About Representative Onder

Bob Onder (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Missouri's 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Onder (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Missouri's 3rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Bob Onder earned a bachelor's degree in economics and biology from Washington University in St. Louis in 1983, an M.D. from Washington University School of Medicine in 1987, and a J.D. from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1993. His career experience includes working as a physician and running a small business.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures devices and therapies used by healthcare providers to treat a range of conditions. Its products include pacemakers and other heart-care devices, surgical instruments and technologies, spinal and neurological therapies, and systems for monitoring and managing chronic diseases. The company traces its origins to 1949, when Earl Bakken and Palmer Hermundslie founded a medical equipment repair business in Minneapolis.

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