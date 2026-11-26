Representative Daniel Meuser (Republican-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of NVIDIA Corporation NASDAQ: NVDA. In a filing disclosed on November 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NVIDIA stock on October 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Daniel Meuser also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 9/25/2026.

on 9/25/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 8/31/2026.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $149.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.78. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $124.50 and a fifty-two week high of $243.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $115.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.28 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 95.54% and a net margin of 62.53%. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $150 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 34,918 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total value of $7,648,787.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 765,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,595,812.15. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Timothy S. Teter sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.43, for a total transaction of $4,542,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,657,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,449,453.80. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,796,118 shares of company stock worth $403,993,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 45,370 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Allied Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kilter Group LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 137,544 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $31,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,006,252 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $82,674,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586,163 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. BNP Paribas Exane restated an "outperform" rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of NVIDIA from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.89.

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Latest NVIDIA News

These are some of the NVDA news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA and Kioxia demonstrated a way to extend effective GPU memory capacity to petabyte scale using SSDs. The collaboration could support more capable AI systems, though its eventual commercial impact is unclear. Kioxia and NVIDIA collaboration

NVIDIA and Kioxia demonstrated a way to extend effective GPU memory capacity to petabyte scale using SSDs. The collaboration could support more capable AI systems, though its eventual commercial impact is unclear. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA reportedly told manufacturing partners to halt AI-server shipments to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia after tighter U.S. export rules took effect. The restrictions could limit sales or complicate growth in the region as the company works to prevent advanced computing capacity from reaching China. Financial Times report on Southeast Asia shipments

NVIDIA reportedly told manufacturing partners to halt AI-server shipments to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia after tighter U.S. export rules took effect. The restrictions could limit sales or complicate growth in the region as the company works to prevent advanced computing capacity from reaching China. Negative Sentiment: A report says NVIDIA may reduce gaming GPU supply by 20% to 30%, which could constrain product availability and weigh on gaming-related sales. The report’s details and financial effect remain uncertain. Reported gaming GPU supply reduction

About Representative Meuser

Dan Meuser (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Meuser (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. On October 22, 2023, Meuser announced he was running to replace Kevin McCarthy (R) as speaker of the U.S. House in the 118th Congress. On October 23, Meuser withdrew from the race. Prior to joining Congress, Meuser served as the head of the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue from 2011 to 2015 under Gov. Tom Corbett (R). He also worked as the President of Pride Mobility Corporation, a motorized wheelchair manufacturer.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

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