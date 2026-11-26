Representative Kevin Hern (Republican-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX. In a filing disclosed on November 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Phillips 66 stock on November 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "HERN FAMILY FOUNDATION" account.

Representative Kevin Hern also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Rockwell Automation NYSE: ROK on 11/17/2026.

on 11/17/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cummins NYSE: CMI on 11/16/2026.

on 11/16/2026. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Rockwell Automation NYSE: ROK on 11/16/2026.

on 11/16/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX on 11/10/2026.

on 11/10/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Accelleron Industries OTCMKTS: ACLLY on 11/10/2026.

on 11/10/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Eaton NYSE: ETN on 11/10/2026.

on 11/10/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of ASML NASDAQ: ASML on 11/9/2026.

on 11/9/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Intel NASDAQ: INTC on 11/9/2026.

on 11/9/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of ASML NASDAQ: ASML on 10/23/2026.

on 10/23/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX on 10/23/2026.

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Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $236.36 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $14.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.73 by $2.35. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.91 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 33.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 33.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66's previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Phillips 66's payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Phillips 66 announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $5,766,779,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,044,694 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,402,856,000 after purchasing an additional 271,841 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 335.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,130,195 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,309,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $1,093,206,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,667,451 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $668,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $216.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Freedom Broker raised Phillips 66 from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the company from $173.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $264.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $270.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on PSX

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $6,202,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,326,370.70. This trade represents a 27.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Hern

Kevin Hern (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 13, 2018. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hern (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Kevin Hern went into business as a McDonald's franchisee in 1999. He acquired 10 McDonald's franchises by 2012. He served on the McDonald's National Leadership Team for 13 years, including the tax policy team, the insurance corporation, and as chairman of the economics team. From 2011 to 2015, he was chairman of the finance committee of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX is an integrated energy company whose businesses span the transportation, processing and refining of energy resources, as well as the production and marketing of fuels and chemical products. The company became an independent, publicly traded business in 2012 following its separation from ConocoPhillips. Its operations include midstream infrastructure for gathering, processing, transporting and storing crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; refineries that produce gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel and other petroleum products; and marketing businesses that sell fuels and specialty products.

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