Representative Robert Onder (Republican-Missouri) recently sold shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. NYSE: AMP. In a filing disclosed on November 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ameriprise Financial stock on October 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES ACCT" account.

Representative Robert Onder also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo NASDAQ: PEP on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Medtronic NYSE: MDT on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HP NYSE: HPQ on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Duke Energy NYSE: DUK on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Walt Disney NYSE: DIS on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Mondelez International NASDAQ: MDLZ on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Verizon Communications NYSE: VZ on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Comcast NASDAQ: CMCSA on 10/29/2026.

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Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of AMP stock opened at $504.75 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $422.37 and a fifty-two week high of $572.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.77 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.10 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.94% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 46.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to buy back $5.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Ameriprise Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.30%.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $196,770,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4,524.8% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,651 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $16,076,000 after buying an additional 31,945 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,162,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $4,112,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $489.00 to $483.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $534.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $645.00 to $638.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $557.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

About Representative Onder

Bob Onder (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Missouri's 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Onder (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Missouri's 3rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Bob Onder earned a bachelor's degree in economics and biology from Washington University in St. Louis in 1983, an M.D. from Washington University School of Medicine in 1987, and a J.D. from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1993. His career experience includes working as a physician and running a small business.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is a financial services company focused on advice, wealth management and asset management. Through its network of financial advisors, the company provides individuals and businesses with financial planning, investment advice and related services. Its offerings also include retirement and investment products, annuities and life and disability insurance. Ameriprise conducts asset management through Columbia Threadneedle Investments, which serves individual and institutional clients, and offers insurance and annuity products through RiverSource.

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