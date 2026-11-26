Representative Robert Onder (Republican-Missouri) recently sold shares of Procter & Gamble Company The) (NYSE: PG. In a filing disclosed on November 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Procter & Gamble stock on October 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES ACCT" account.

Representative Robert Onder also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial NYSE: AMP on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo NASDAQ: PEP on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Medtronic NYSE: MDT on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HP NYSE: HPQ on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Duke Energy NYSE: DUK on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Walt Disney NYSE: DIS on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Mondelez International NASDAQ: MDLZ on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Verizon Communications NYSE: VZ on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Comcast NASDAQ: CMCSA on 10/29/2026.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $173.16 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $174.56. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $158.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.60. The stock has a market cap of $401.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $23.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 31.02%. Procter & Gamble's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

Investors following PG have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and Morgan Stanley were reported to expect strong price appreciation for PG, providing a bullish signal, though the reports do not specify their price targets or rationale. Bank of America forecast Morgan Stanley forecast

Bank of America and Morgan Stanley were reported to expect strong price appreciation for PG, providing a bullish signal, though the reports do not specify their price targets or rationale. Neutral Sentiment: PG was included in dividend-investing articles highlighting its income potential. These pieces may appeal to income-focused investors but do not report a change to the company’s dividend or a new company development. Dividend comparison

PG was included in dividend-investing articles highlighting its income potential. These pieces may appeal to income-focused investors but do not report a change to the company’s dividend or a new company development. Neutral Sentiment: CFO Andre Schulten is scheduled to speak at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on December 2. The webcast could provide updates, but no new guidance was included in the announcement. Conference webcast announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Hesham Tohamy Abd El Hak sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.47, for a total value of $379,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,510,838.96. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juliana Azevedo sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $907,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,610,009. This represents a 20.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 193,379 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,641 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $173.24.

Read Our Latest Report on PG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,381,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 305,774 shares of the company's stock worth $44,016,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,549,000. Capstone Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,850,628,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Onder

Bob Onder (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Missouri's 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Onder (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Missouri's 3rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Bob Onder earned a bachelor's degree in economics and biology from Washington University in St. Louis in 1983, an M.D. from Washington University School of Medicine in 1987, and a J.D. from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1993. His career experience includes working as a physician and running a small business.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is a global consumer goods company that develops, manufactures and markets products for everyday use. Its portfolio includes household names such as Tide, Pampers, Gillette, Olay, Head & Shoulders, Oral-B and Charmin. P&G's businesses span beauty, grooming, health care, fabric and home care, and baby, feminine and family care. Its products are sold in markets around the world through a range of retail and e-commerce channels. Founded in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, the company began as a soap and candle business and grew into an international consumer products manufacturer.

Further Reading

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