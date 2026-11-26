Representative Robert Onder (Republican-Missouri) recently sold shares of The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS. In a filing disclosed on November 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Walt Disney stock on October 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES ACCT" account.

Representative Robert Onder also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial NYSE: AMP on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo NASDAQ: PEP on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Medtronic NYSE: MDT on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HP NYSE: HPQ on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Duke Energy NYSE: DUK on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Mondelez International NASDAQ: MDLZ on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Verizon Communications NYSE: VZ on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Comcast NASDAQ: CMCSA on 10/29/2026.

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Walt Disney Stock Up 2.7%

DIS stock opened at $125.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The entertainment giant reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 171.0%. Walt Disney's payout ratio is 26.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 316.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Recent Walt Disney Headlines

These are some of the DIS headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings and analyst optimism: Recent gains follow Disney’s better-than-expected quarterly results; the company reported EPS of $1.77 versus a $1.67 consensus and revenue of $25.95 billion versus $25.16 billion. Reports also cite bullish analyst revisions as support for the rally. Invezz report on Disney shares

Recent gains follow Disney’s better-than-expected quarterly results; the company reported EPS of $1.77 versus a $1.67 consensus and revenue of $25.95 billion versus $25.16 billion. Reports also cite bullish analyst revisions as support for the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed response to Hexed: Coverage includes both favorable and critical reviews. The film and related park promotions may support Disney’s entertainment ecosystem, but the articles provide no box-office or financial data to indicate a meaningful effect on results. MovieFone review of Hexed

Coverage includes both favorable and critical reviews. The film and related park promotions may support Disney’s entertainment ecosystem, but the articles provide no box-office or financial data to indicate a meaningful effect on results. Negative Sentiment: Broker downgrade: Phillip Securities reportedly downgraded Disney, a potential source of caution amid the stock’s recent strength. The available report does not specify the new rating or rationale. Report on Phillip Securities downgrade

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Paul M. Roeder sold 4,854 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $597,818.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,818.64. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Iger sold 321,694 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $39,510,457.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 232,663 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,575,669.66. This trade represents a 58.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 369,852 shares of company stock valued at $45,118,506 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on DIS

About Representative Onder

Bob Onder (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Missouri's 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Onder (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Missouri's 3rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Bob Onder earned a bachelor's degree in economics and biology from Washington University in St. Louis in 1983, an M.D. from Washington University School of Medicine in 1987, and a J.D. from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1993. His career experience includes working as a physician and running a small business.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is a global entertainment and media company that began in 1923 as an animation studio founded by Walt and Roy Disney. It develops and distributes films, television programs and other content through brands and businesses including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, ABC and ESPN. Disney also operates streaming services, including Disney+, and provides sports programming and related content. Its experiences business includes theme parks, resorts, cruise ships and consumer products inspired by its characters and stories.

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