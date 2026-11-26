Representative Kevin Hern (Republican-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC NASDAQ: STX. In a filing disclosed on November 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Seagate Technology stock on November 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "KEVIN HERN TRADITIONAL IRA" account.

Representative Kevin Hern also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Rockwell Automation NYSE: ROK on 11/17/2026.

on 11/17/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cummins NYSE: CMI on 11/16/2026.

on 11/16/2026. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Rockwell Automation NYSE: ROK on 11/16/2026.

on 11/16/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX on 11/10/2026.

on 11/10/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Accelleron Industries OTCMKTS: ACLLY on 11/10/2026.

on 11/10/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Eaton NYSE: ETN on 11/10/2026.

on 11/10/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of ASML NASDAQ: ASML on 11/9/2026.

on 11/9/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Intel NASDAQ: INTC on 11/9/2026.

on 11/9/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of ASML NASDAQ: ASML on 10/23/2026.

on 10/23/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX on 10/23/2026.

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Seagate Technology Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $472.33 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $250.53 and a 12 month high of $1,145.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $686.19 and a 200-day moving average of $700.87.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 252.47%. Seagate Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 37.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 49,984 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.16, for a total value of $38,595,645.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,634,952.96. This represents a 41.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO William Mosley sold 97,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.14, for a total transaction of $75,584,012.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 378,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,952,311.12. This represents a 20.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 384,360 shares of company stock valued at $301,192,964. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on STX. Zacks Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $865.00 to $820.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,000.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STX

Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about STX:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,917,851 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $4,535,934,000 after buying an additional 197,327 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,752.1% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,757,206 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $3,465,421,000 after buying an additional 3,554,342 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,655.9% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,136 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,329,641,000 after buying an additional 2,326,538 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,650,477,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 834,705 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $805,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Hern

Kevin Hern (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 13, 2018. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hern (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Kevin Hern went into business as a McDonald's franchisee in 1999. He acquired 10 McDonald's franchises by 2012. He served on the McDonald's National Leadership Team for 13 years, including the tax policy team, the insurance corporation, and as chairman of the economics team. From 2011 to 2015, he was chairman of the finance committee of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology develops and supplies data storage products and solutions for businesses and consumers. Its offerings include hard disk drives, solid-state drives and storage systems used in personal computers, data centers, cloud infrastructure and other applications that require digital data storage. The company sells products to original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, distributors and retail customers worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Seagate-branded storage devices and LaCie products, which focus on storage solutions for creative professionals and other users.

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