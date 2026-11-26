Representative Robert Onder (Republican-Missouri) recently sold shares of Verizon Communications Inc. NYSE: VZ. In a filing disclosed on November 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Verizon Communications stock on October 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES ACCT" account.

Representative Robert Onder also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial NYSE: AMP on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo NASDAQ: PEP on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Medtronic NYSE: MDT on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HP NYSE: HPQ on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Duke Energy NYSE: DUK on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Walt Disney NYSE: DIS on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Mondelez International NASDAQ: MDLZ on 10/29/2026.

on 10/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Comcast NASDAQ: CMCSA on 10/29/2026.

Get Verizon Communications alerts: Sign Up

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.4%

VZ stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $196.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.28. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $51.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. Verizon Communications's payout ratio is 72.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,744,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,101,021 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $3,117,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289,877 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $239,584,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.1% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 41,173,226 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $1,743,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $184,260,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.50 to $50.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

Insider Activity

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,008.80. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $560,626. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Verizon Communications

Investors following VZ have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Verizon shares are up 7.4% since its latest earnings report, according to Zacks. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.31 per share, above the $1.27 consensus estimate, although revenue of $34.31 billion fell short of estimates. Why Is Verizon (VZ) Up 7.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

Verizon shares are up 7.4% since its latest earnings report, according to Zacks. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.31 per share, above the $1.27 consensus estimate, although revenue of $34.31 billion fell short of estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles discuss Verizon’s dividend appeal and whether its shares are a bargain, but the supplied summaries do not provide new company-specific financial information or a distinct catalyst. Is Cheap Verizon Stock A Real Bargain?

Recent articles discuss Verizon’s dividend appeal and whether its shares are a bargain, but the supplied summaries do not provide new company-specific financial information or a distinct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: A report says Verizon raised a charge affecting customers who had been promised rate-locked pricing. The increase could support revenue, but may also frustrate customers and add to churn or reputational risks. Verizon has a sneaky price hike that hits rate-locked customers

About Representative Onder

Bob Onder (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Missouri's 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Onder (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Missouri's 3rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Bob Onder earned a bachelor's degree in economics and biology from Washington University in St. Louis in 1983, an M.D. from Washington University School of Medicine in 1987, and a J.D. from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1993. His career experience includes working as a physician and running a small business.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications is a telecommunications company that provides wireless, broadband and communications services, primarily in the United States. Its offerings include mobile voice and data plans, connected devices, fiber-optic internet and fixed wireless broadband. The company also serves businesses and government organizations with services such as networking, cybersecurity, cloud connectivity and Internet of Things solutions. Verizon's consumer services include Fios, its fiber-optic internet and television business, in areas where its network is available.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Verizon Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Verizon Communications wasn't on the list.

While Verizon Communications currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report