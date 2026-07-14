Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.2857.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts: Sign Up

Several research firms have weighed in on CNTB. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Connect Biopharma from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Stock Down 10.0%

CNTB opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Connect Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.82.

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Connect Biopharma will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Connect Biopharma news, Director James Huang acquired 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $372,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,310,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,008,800. This represents a 1.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Connect Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,235,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Knott David M Jr increased its stake in Connect Biopharma by 93.9% during the first quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 387,835 shares of the company's stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 187,835 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Connect Biopharma by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 128,368 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 70,337 shares during the period. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of monoclonal antibody therapies for immune-mediated disorders. Headquartered in Singapore with a research and commercial presence in the United States, the company applies proprietary technology platforms to target novel pathways in inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

The company's lead product candidate, CBP-201, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that antagonizes the interleukin-31 receptor, a key mediator of chronic pruritus in conditions such as atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Connect Biopharma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Connect Biopharma wasn't on the list.

While Connect Biopharma currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here