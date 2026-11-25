Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.79.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on 3M from $171.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

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3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $186.99 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $172.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.34 and a 1 year high of $196.90. The company has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.61 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 123.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

3M announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 4th that allows the company to buy back $6 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. 3M's dividend payout ratio is presently 46.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innovative Asset Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.0% in the third quarter. Innovative Asset Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Two West Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 3.3% in the third quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Jean Financial LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 4.5% in the third quarter. Blue Jean Financial LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company's stock.

3M Company Profile

3M is a diversified science and manufacturing company that develops products for businesses and consumers. Its offerings include workplace safety equipment, adhesives and abrasives, filtration materials, automotive and electronics components, and home and office products such as Post-it Notes and Scotch brand tapes. Founded in 1902 as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, 3M began as a mining venture before expanding into materials science and industrial manufacturing. The company adopted the name 3M in 2002 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Further Reading

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