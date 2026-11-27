Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.54.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

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Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $895.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,685,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,458,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,746,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 27.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,674,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,046,000 after purchasing an additional 802,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,606,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. is a U.S. provider of behavioral health services. The company operates facilities that treat mental health conditions and substance use disorders, serving patients through inpatient, residential and outpatient care. Its services include psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment centers, residential programs and outpatient clinics. Care may include assessment, therapy, medication management and treatment for addiction, depending on the facility and program. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Acadia serves communities across the United States.

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