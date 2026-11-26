Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

ADCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th.

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Institutional Trading of ADC Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 82.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,435 shares of the company's stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,011 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 12,576,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,343,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 75.2% during the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 24,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 26,557 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company's stock.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $199.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.82. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics is a biotechnology company headquartered in Epalinges, Switzerland. It develops antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), medicines designed to use antibodies to deliver cell-killing agents to cancer cells. Its research has focused on blood cancers and solid tumors. The company's lead product, ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl), is an ADC that targets CD19. In the United States, it is approved for adults with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after they have received two or more prior systemic treatments.

Further Reading

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