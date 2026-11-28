Shares of AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRO - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AIRO Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of AIRO Group in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AIRO Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AIRO Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock.

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AIRO Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of AIRO stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.20. AIRO Group has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The company's 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.

AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. AIRO Group had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $17.51 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AIRO Group will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AIRO Group

In other news, CFO Mariya Pylypiv sold 8,697 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $61,574.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 267,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,717.64. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO John Uczekaj sold 7,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $51,333.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 214,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,521,828.20. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AIRO Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AIRO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,609,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in AIRO Group during the second quarter worth about $1,478,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AIRO Group in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AIRO Group in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AIRO Group by 373.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares during the period.

AIRO Group Company Profile

AIRO Group is an aerospace and defense company that develops and supplies technologies for commercial, government and defense customers. Its businesses span unmanned aircraft systems, avionics, pilot training and electric air mobility. The company's offerings include drones and related systems, cockpit avionics through its Aspen Avionics business, and flight-training services. Its electric-air-mobility activities include the development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft through Jaunt Air Mobility.

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