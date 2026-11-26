Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.09.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $90.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $160.00 to $122.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 3,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $264,802.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,276.24. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,013 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $257,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,216. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,023. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

AKAM stock opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.61. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $165.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.470-6.680 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.700 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies is a technology company that provides cloud computing, cybersecurity and content delivery services. Its distributed platform helps businesses deliver digital content and applications, protect online operations and run workloads closer to users and devices. The company's offerings include web and application performance services, protection against cyberattacks, application and API security, and cloud infrastructure through Akamai Connected Cloud. Its services support organizations seeking to improve the speed, availability and security of their websites, applications and online services.

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