Alamar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMR - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALMR. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alamar Biosciences from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alamar Biosciences from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alamar Biosciences from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Alamar Biosciences from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

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Alamar Biosciences Stock Down 0.0%

Alamar Biosciences stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27. Alamar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

Alamar Biosciences (NASDAQ:ALMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Alamar Biosciences had a negative net margin of 48.22% and a negative return on equity of 78.71%. The business had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamar Biosciences will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alamar Biosciences news, major shareholder Corporate Gp Vi Ltd. Qiming sold 2,955 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $85,872.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 157,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,214.90. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,602,021 shares of company stock worth $47,589,387.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamar Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamar Biosciences during the second quarter worth $29,365,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Alamar Biosciences by 57.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 720,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,548,000 after buying an additional 262,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alamar Biosciences by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 258,911 shares of the company's stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 113,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alamar Biosciences by 518.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,756 shares of the company's stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 78,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Alamar Biosciences by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 66,913 shares of the company's stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter.

Alamar Biosciences Company Profile

Alamar Biosciences is a life sciences tools company that develops technologies for measuring proteins in biological samples. Its products are designed to help researchers study disease biology and support the development of tools for earlier disease detection and precision medicine. The company's offerings include its NULISA platform, which enables sensitive measurement of multiple proteins, and the ARGO HT system, an automated instrument for running assays. Its applications include research into neurodegenerative diseases, cancer and inflammation.

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