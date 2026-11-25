Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Reduce" from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARE. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 16,810 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $849,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,977,567.52. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 597,724 shares in the company, valued at $29,694,928.32. This trade represents a 0.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,577,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233,539 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,451 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Innovator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 9,828 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company's stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($3.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 51.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $671.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.40 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's payout ratio is -34.20%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust specializing in life science, technology and other knowledge-based industries. Founded in 1994, the company develops, owns and operates collaborative campuses that bring together companies, researchers and institutions. Its properties include laboratory, office and manufacturing space, as well as related facilities and amenities designed to support research and innovation. Alexandria also makes strategic investments in companies in the life science and technology sectors through its venture investment platform.

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