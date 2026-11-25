Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, October 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Align Technology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Align Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 8,055.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 57,085 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 56,385 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $164.91 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a one year low of $138.05 and a one year high of $200.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.05 and a 200-day moving average of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.73.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.03. Align Technology had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Align Technology's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets digital orthodontic and restorative dentistry products. Its best-known offering is the Invisalign system, which uses a series of custom-made clear aligners to straighten teeth. The company also sells Vivera retainers and iTero intraoral scanners, which support digital dental imaging and treatment planning. Founded in 1997, Align helped popularize clear-aligner orthodontic treatment as an alternative to traditional braces. Its digital dentistry portfolio also includes exocad software, used by dental professionals and laboratories to design dental restorations.

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