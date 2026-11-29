Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.15.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGT

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $95.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.65. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $123.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $961.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.09) earnings per share. Allegiant Travel's revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory Anderson sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $245,308.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,980.28. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $930,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,640. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 339.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 40.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company's stock.

Top Allegiant Travel Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about ALGT:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q4 2027 EPS forecast to $3.63 from $3.15, offering a counterpoint to the broader cuts. Allegiant Travel analyst estimate report

Zacks raised its Q4 2027 EPS forecast to $3.63 from $3.15, offering a counterpoint to the broader cuts. Positive Sentiment: A separate report headline said an analyst increased its Q2 EPS forecast, though the article entry provided no revised figure or analyst details. Q2 EPS Forecast for Allegiant Travel Increased by Analyst

A separate report headline said an analyst increased its Q2 EPS forecast, though the article entry provided no revised figure or analyst details. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut its FY2026 EPS estimate to $7.02 from $8.07 and FY2027 to $9.27 from $11.27. It also lowered forecasts for Q4 2026, Q1 and Q3 2027, and Q1 and Q3 2028, including a steep reduction in Q3 2027 from $2.90 to $0.86. These cuts signal weaker expected earnings than previously projected and may pressure the shares. Allegiant Travel analyst estimate report

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company operates Allegiant Air, a leisure-focused airline that primarily offers nonstop flights between smaller cities and popular vacation destinations. Its network is designed around demand for leisure travel, with routes and schedules that may vary by season. In addition to air transportation, Allegiant sells travel-related services such as hotel stays, rental cars, and vacation packages. The company also owns and operates Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor in Florida. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Allegiant began airline operations in 1998.

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