Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AB

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 0.7%

AB opened at $31.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.11.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $904.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.1%. AllianceBernstein's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.14%.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 973,422 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $33,953,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 260,079 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,161 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 122,727 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 184,533 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 182,061 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 34,324 shares in the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein L.P. is a global investment management and research firm serving institutional and individual clients. Its offerings include active equity and fixed-income strategies, multi-asset solutions and alternative investments, as well as private wealth management services. The firm was formed in 2000 through the merger of Alliance Capital Management and Sanford C. Bernstein. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, AllianceBernstein serves clients through offices and operations around the world.

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