Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. William Blair raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday.

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Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $0.73 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $254.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Allogene Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Geoffrey Parker sold 36,342 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $48,698.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,045,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,401,475.18. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Essential Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 525.9% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company's stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for cancer. Its approach uses T cells from healthy donors to create potential off-the-shelf CAR T treatments, which are designed to be available without collecting and modifying each patient's own cells. The company's investigational programs include cema-cel, a CAR T candidate being studied for B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas, and ALLO-316, a candidate targeting CD70 that is being evaluated for kidney cancer.

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