Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.37.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATEC. Wall Street Zen cut Alphatec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered Alphatec from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alphatec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alphatec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Alphatec alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alphatec

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David M. Demski purchased 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $408,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 491,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,348,034.35. The trade was a 13.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Patrick Miles acquired 115,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $1,013,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,893,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,922,184.31. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 13.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Alphatec by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,560,971 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $27,863,000 after acquiring an additional 543,059 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter worth $24,355,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 18.9% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,769,971 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $18,299,000 after purchasing an additional 281,911 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in Alphatec by 44.1% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,712,328 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $17,671,000 after buying an additional 523,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 21.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,100 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 184,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company's stock.

Alphatec Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.88. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $221.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.16 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6,752.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on developing and marketing products for spine surgery. Its offerings are intended to support the surgical treatment of spinal disorders and include implants, biologics, instruments and access systems, along with technologies designed to assist surgeons during procedures. The company's product portfolio includes solutions for several surgical approaches and stages of spine care, including systems for planning, accessing and instrumenting the spine.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphatec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphatec wasn't on the list.

While Alphatec currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report