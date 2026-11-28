Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $2.85 price target on Ambev in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ambev from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Ambev from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Ambev from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $3.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ambev from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th.

Get Ambev alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABEV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ambev news, insider Carla Smith De Vasconcellos Crippa Prado sold 60,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $187,739.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 80,707 shares in the company, valued at $249,384.63. This trade represents a 42.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel Moreira sold 2,800,000 shares of Ambev stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $7,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,800,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,644,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,060,757 shares of company stock worth $8,367,739.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank OZK acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nolet Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev S.A. is a Brazilian beverage company headquartered in São Paulo and part of the Anheuser-Busch InBev group. Founded in 1999 through the merger of brewing companies Brahma and Antarctica, it produces, markets and distributes beverages across Latin America. The company's portfolio includes beer brands such as Brahma, Skol, Antarctica, Bohemia and Quilmes, as well as non-alcoholic beverages including Guaraná Antarctica, soft drinks, water and other products. Its offerings and distribution reach markets in Brazil and other countries in the Americas.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ambev, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ambev wasn't on the list.

While Ambev currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report