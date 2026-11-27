Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DCH - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, August 10th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

A hedge fund recently raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing stock. Ares Systematic Credit Ltd raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DCH - Free Report) by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,841 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 69,465 shares during the quarter. Ares Systematic Credit Ltd's holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company's stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of DCH opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $995.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. As a group, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM) designs and manufactures driveline and metal-forming products for the automotive and mobility industries. Its products include axles, driveshafts, differentials, transfer cases, electric-drive systems and related components used in a range of vehicles. Founded in 1994 from former General Motors axle and foundry operations, AAM is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, and serves automakers and other customers through operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

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