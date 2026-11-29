American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AHR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Estes sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $148,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,427.48. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Foster sold 2,000 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $115,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,304.83. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $453,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHR. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 457,001 shares of the company's stock worth $23,407,000 after purchasing an additional 30,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,006,256 shares of the company's stock worth $256,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,616 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth $4,637,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 69,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 22.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,700,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,448,000 after purchasing an additional 504,061 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.1%

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 123.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.44. American Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $60.69.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $742.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is presently 204.08%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating properties used to provide healthcare and senior living services. Its portfolio includes senior housing and care facilities, skilled nursing and post-acute care properties, medical office buildings, and other healthcare-related real estate. The company uses a range of operating and leasing arrangements, including directly operated senior housing communities and properties leased to healthcare providers.

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