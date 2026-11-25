Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.50 to $38.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jack Corrigan purchased 8,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $171,920.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,250. This represents a 47.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,808,346 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $480,416,000 after buying an additional 183,960 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,161,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,609,254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $44,930,000 after buying an additional 656,937 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361,114 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $41,364,000 after buying an additional 110,433 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 76.1% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,358,273 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,923,000 after acquiring an additional 587,176 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $498.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.73 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and leases single-family homes in the United States. The company rents homes to individuals and families, offering an alternative to homeownership in its markets. In addition to acquiring existing homes, American Homes 4 Rent develops single-family properties for rental through its build-to-rent program. Its portfolio and operations span multiple regions of the country, including the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

Further Reading

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