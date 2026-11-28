American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Wall Street Zen raised American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist Financial set a $139.00 target price on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut American Water Works from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded American Water Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,233 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $153.76 on Friday. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $120.57 and a 1-year high of $154.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business's 50 day moving average is $139.77 and its 200-day moving average is $134.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.8950 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.05%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc. is a U.S. water and wastewater utility founded in 1886. Through its regulated subsidiaries, the company provides water and wastewater services to residential, commercial, industrial and public-sector customers. Its operations include treating and distributing drinking water, collecting and treating wastewater, and maintaining the infrastructure needed to deliver these services. American Water also provides water and wastewater services to U.S. military installations and offers related services through its market-based businesses.

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