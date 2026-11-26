American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $12.00 price target on shares of American Well and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on American Well from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

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Insider Activity at American Well

In related news, insider Dmitry Zamansky sold 8,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $109,746.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 224,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,914,314. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 6,677 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $86,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 142,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,552. The trade was a 4.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $248,519. 8.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Well

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in American Well by 84.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of American Well stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. American Well has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $184.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company's 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.28 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Well will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation, which operates as Amwell, provides digital healthcare technology and services. Its platform helps health systems, health plans and other healthcare organizations offer virtual care and connect patients with clinicians. Amwell's offerings include telehealth visits and tools for behavioral health, chronic care, primary care and specialty services. Its technology is designed to support care across digital and in-person settings, with clinical services delivered by healthcare providers and partner organizations.

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