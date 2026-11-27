Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

USAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Americas Gold and Silver from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Americas Gold and Silver in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Americas Gold and Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Americas Gold and Silver from $9.25 to $6.75 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th.

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Americas Gold and Silver Price Performance

Shares of USAS stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $647.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.98. Americas Gold and Silver has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25.

Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.14 million. Americas Gold and Silver had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. Analysts predict that Americas Gold and Silver will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americas Gold and Silver

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the third quarter worth about $27,261,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Americas Gold and Silver by 554.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,501,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,498,000 after buying an additional 3,813,582 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Americas Gold and Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,397,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Americas Gold and Silver by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,736,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 248,877 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Americas Gold and Silver by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 606,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company's stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of precious and base metals. Its products include silver, lead, zinc, copper and gold. The company operates the Galena Complex in Idaho, where its mines produce silver and associated metals, and the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico, which include the San Rafael mine. Its activities span both the United States and Mexico. Americas Gold and Silver was formed in 2019 through the combination of Americas Silver Corporation and Pershing Gold Corporation.

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