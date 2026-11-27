Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $18.00 price objective on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

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Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In related news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 13,719 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $78,472.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,790,560.20. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Constantin Stefan sold 26,845 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $173,687.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 744,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,818,752.48. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $932,918 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 30.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 445,866 shares of the company's stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 103,069 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,540,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

NYSE AMPX opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.36. Amprius Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $24.23.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.80 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. develops and manufactures lithium-ion batteries designed to provide high energy density and power. Its battery technology uses silicon-based anodes, an alternative to the graphite anodes commonly used in conventional lithium-ion cells. The company's products are designed for applications where low weight and high performance are important, including electric aviation, drones, aerospace, defense and other mobility markets. Amprius offers silicon-anode cells for customers developing these systems.

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