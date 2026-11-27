Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

ANIP has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a "market perform" rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANI Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Stephen Carey sold 2,850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $207,679.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 166,143 shares in the company, valued at $12,106,840.41. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 4,082 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $290,475.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 328,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,361,045.24. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,580 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $15,154,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,766,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,784,000. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $6,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company's stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $69.67 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $67.14 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company's 50 day moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average is $76.56.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.52. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $290.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $280.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets branded and generic prescription medicines. Its portfolio includes products in areas such as rare disease, specialty care and established brands, alongside a range of generic drugs. The company's rare-disease portfolio includes Purified Cortrophin Gel, a prescription medicine used to treat certain inflammatory and other conditions. ANI also produces and markets complex and specialty generics, which can require more involved development or manufacturing than conventional generic drugs.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ANI Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ANI Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report