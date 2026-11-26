Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $376.06.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered AON from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Evercore reduced their target price on AON from $423.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AON from $412.00 to $362.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AON from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $380.00 price target on shares of AON and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

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Insider Activity at AON

In related news, Director Lester Knight bought 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $327.48 per share, with a total value of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 163,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,379,240. This trade represents a 13.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 693.8% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Downshift Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 15,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Downshift Financial LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Ashurst Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 23,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Wealth Partners boosted its stake in AON by 2,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Wealth Partners now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company's stock.

AON Price Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $347.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.64. AON has a 1-year low of $266.33 and a 1-year high of $382.34.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

About AON

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that helps organizations manage risk and make decisions about their people and operations. Its services include insurance brokerage, risk consulting and reinsurance solutions, as well as health and wealth consulting. The company serves businesses, institutions and individuals across a range of industries and geographies. Its offerings include commercial risk placement, employee benefits and health programs, retirement-plan advice, and support with areas such as cyber risk and human capital strategy.

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