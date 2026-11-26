ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ArcBest from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded ArcBest from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ArcBest from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

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ArcBest Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $128.25 on Thursday. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $176.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 100.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. ArcBest's payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jason Parks sold 855 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $115,501.95. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $512,531.46. This trade represents a 18.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Edward Sorg sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $787,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,182,398.72. This trade represents a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter worth $74,000. Nykredit A S bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter worth $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company's stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation is a transportation and logistics company headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Its services include less-than-truckload freight through ABF Freight, as well as truckload, expedited transportation, freight brokerage, managed transportation and other supply chain solutions. The company serves businesses across North America and supports shipments to and from international markets through its transportation and logistics network. ArcBest traces its roots to 1923, when its predecessor began providing freight transportation services in Arkansas.

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